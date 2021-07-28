Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BG opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

