Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.79

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 12982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

BZLFY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

