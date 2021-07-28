Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,112 ($27.59). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,085 ($27.24), with a volume of 791,784 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

