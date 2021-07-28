Burford Capital Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Burford Capital in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BUR opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

