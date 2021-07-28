Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and $9.35 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00009803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,211,235 coins and its circulating supply is 12,836,235 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

