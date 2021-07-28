Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 12,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 370,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

BNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -20.73.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

