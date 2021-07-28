BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 194,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 297,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

