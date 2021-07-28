Bytom Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00343801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,694,364,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,079,069 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

