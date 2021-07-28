CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Erste Group cut CA Immobilien Anlagen from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $$42.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

