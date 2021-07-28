Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 3,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,199. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.