Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Calix worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Calix by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $41,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

