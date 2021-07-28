Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Calix stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

