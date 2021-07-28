Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FYLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

