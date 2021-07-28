Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 2,581.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VAMO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.