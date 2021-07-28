Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,439.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $3,773,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,189. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

