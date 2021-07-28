Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,708 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.35% of Momo worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Momo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of MOMO opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

