Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,155.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,367 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $66.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.