Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in FOX by 285.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in FOX by 24.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

