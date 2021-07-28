Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 688.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $13,797,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

