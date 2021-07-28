Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 610,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.64% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $494.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

