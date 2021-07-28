Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 46,600 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $142,546,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,000.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,984,000 after acquiring an additional 586,915 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,677,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,348 shares of company stock worth $104,071,302. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

