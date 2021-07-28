Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 308.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

