Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $113,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE CM opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

