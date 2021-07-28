Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.78% of Canadian National Railway worth $810,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.08. 70,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.04. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

