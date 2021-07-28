Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.04. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$40.78, with a volume of 2,528,771 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market cap of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

