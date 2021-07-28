Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 6.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.58. 120,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,854,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

