Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNTMF remained flat at $$0.82 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 263,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,969. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

