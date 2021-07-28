Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 17,564 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. 128,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,927. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $106.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

