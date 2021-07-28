Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 1,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

