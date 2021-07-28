Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $5.96 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,791. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21.

