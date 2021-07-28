Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $6.18 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.12% of Beam Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,172. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.