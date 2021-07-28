Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 269,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

