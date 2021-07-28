Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.28. 18,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,318. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

