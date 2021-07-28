Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 128,222 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128,222 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.