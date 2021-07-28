Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.07% of Invitae as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitae by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,352,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,681,000 after buying an additional 288,174 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

