CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLLDY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.
CapitaLand Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.