CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLLDY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191. CapitaLand has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

