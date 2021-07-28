Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.51. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 619,133 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.24.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.4890875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 over the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

