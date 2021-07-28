Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Carbon Energy stock remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Carbon Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.
Carbon Energy Company Profile
