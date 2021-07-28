Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Carbon Energy stock remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Carbon Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. Thr firm produces and sells oil, natural gas, natural gas condensate, natural gas liquids. It also owns and operates oil and natural gas interests in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.