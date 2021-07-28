Cardano Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $41.08 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

