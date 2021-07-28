Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.95.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

CSII opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

