CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

