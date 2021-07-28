CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.98% of CarGurus worth $111,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 36.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,430,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,076 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,615 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

