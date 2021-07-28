Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €15.92 ($18.73). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.92 ($18.73), with a volume of 1,296,111 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

