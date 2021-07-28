Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.52.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of CVNA opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.42. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52 week low of $148.49 and a 52 week high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501,821 shares of company stock worth $436,735,244. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

