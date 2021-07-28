Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

