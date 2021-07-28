Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.83. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 133,789 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.73.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9251629 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

