Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.50

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.50 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 27886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -466.88 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

