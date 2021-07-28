Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.50

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.50 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 27886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -466.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
