Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells $112,258.65 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

