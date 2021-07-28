Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Sells $112,258.65 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
