Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $52,568.25 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $52,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTLT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 579,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.