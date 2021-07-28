Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $61,838.35 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.60.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.