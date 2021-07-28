Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $61,838.35 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.60.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.